Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

