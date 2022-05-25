Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 250 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

