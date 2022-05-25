Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 164.3% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $546.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $605.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

