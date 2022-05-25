Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 800 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.31.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

