Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,085 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.18. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

