Wing Finance Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00012746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,331 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

