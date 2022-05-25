WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 27th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,610. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

