WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ AGZD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,610. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.35% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

