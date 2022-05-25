WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Shares Up 1.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund during the fourth quarter worth $365,000.

