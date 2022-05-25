WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in WNS by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after purchasing an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WNS by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. 985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,759. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

