Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 2.6%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 2,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

WOLWF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woolworths Group in a report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.