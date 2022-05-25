WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ WW traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. WW International has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

