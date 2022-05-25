Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.96.

Wynn Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.