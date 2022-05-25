Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $73.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CL King cut their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of XMTR opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $824,926.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,346.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $200,438.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,408 shares of company stock worth $2,457,417 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Xometry by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Xometry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

