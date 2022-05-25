XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,174. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 535.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

