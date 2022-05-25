Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.05

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.05 and traded as low as C$6.59. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 1,780,665 shares.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.07.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.