Yarra Square Partners LP Sells 14,100 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Yarra Square Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.6% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 50,270,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,773,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $262.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

