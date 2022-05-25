Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 34,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yatsen by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,386 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

