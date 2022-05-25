Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Yatsen updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:YSG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 34,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $11.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th.
About Yatsen (Get Rating)
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
