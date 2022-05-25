Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1153 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

