Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Post -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Aridis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aridis Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

