Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Carter Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 56,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.11. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

