Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.12 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $78.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $373.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $374.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.