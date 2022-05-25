Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.90. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

Cummins stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.62. 1,134,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,317 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

