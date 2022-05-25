Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Essent Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Essent Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 500,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,294. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.21. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

