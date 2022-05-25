Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.37. 12,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

