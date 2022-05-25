Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.80. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MLAB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.90. 87 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.18. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $206.42 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

