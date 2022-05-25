Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $747.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $694.89 million to $777.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $292.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

NEX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.95. 2,109,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

