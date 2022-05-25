Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Outlook Therapeutics.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,751,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,084,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 909,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 417,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.