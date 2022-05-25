Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post $2.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $203.17. 696,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $192.99 and a twelve month high of $264.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,046. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.