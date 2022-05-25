Zacks: Analysts Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the lowest is $2.87. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of $15.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $16.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $22.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE CHK opened at $97.87 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.