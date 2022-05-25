Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 946,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.42. Compugen has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 160,523 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Compugen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,283,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Compugen by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compugen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 44,732 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

