Zacks: Analysts Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.22). Humanigen reported earnings of ($1.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 24,421.51% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,778,688 shares of company stock worth $4,697,200. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

