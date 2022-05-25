Zacks: Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 21,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.97. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

