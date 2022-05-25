Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $235.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

CMCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 210,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,615. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $938.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

