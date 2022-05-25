Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.83 to $9.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.53. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $124.57.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 855,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,667,000 after acquiring an additional 65,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 210,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.