Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Post reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. TheStreet raised Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 59,437 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 747,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,043. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

