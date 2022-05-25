Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 3.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

