Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) to report sales of $125.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.21 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $134.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $505.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.26 million to $507.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $531.24 million, with estimates ranging from $526.78 million to $535.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. 119,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $52.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

