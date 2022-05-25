Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.67). Schrödinger posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

SDGR traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. 668,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,331,000 after acquiring an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,587,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

