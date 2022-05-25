Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

About Urban Edge Properties (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.