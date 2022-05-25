Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the highest is $4.80 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $1.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $18.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.12 million, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $22.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

APDN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,343. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences (Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.