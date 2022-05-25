Zacks: Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $3.81 on Tuesday, hitting $93.35. 148,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.85. Perficient has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

