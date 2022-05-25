Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redwire (NYSE:RDW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

RDW stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Redwire has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Redwire will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 10,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the third quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,075,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Poland, Taiwan, and France. The company provides a variety of antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which includes solar arrays, composite booms, RF antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

