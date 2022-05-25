Zacks Investment Research Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King began coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SpartanNash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 1,007.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

