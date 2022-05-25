Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Buy

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CENTA traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 126,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.56. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3,349.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after acquiring an additional 841,536 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,243,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,600,000 after acquiring an additional 414,760 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

