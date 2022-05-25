Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24).

RVPH opened at $1.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

