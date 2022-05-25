Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $12.74

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.74, but opened at $13.69. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 94 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $558.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.61) by $1.45. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.