Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
ZEPP opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Zepp Health has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.
The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zepp Health (ZEPP)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.