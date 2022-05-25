Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

