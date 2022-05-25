ZKSpace (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.0568

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,003.83 or 0.40745215 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00070227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033923 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,527.36 or 1.40958507 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

